HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Components > US Industry Wants Biden To Help End Chip Shortage

US Industry Wants Biden To Help End Chip Shortage

By | 7 Apr 2021

A US auto industry group is urging the Biden administration to help it ride out the global semiconductor shortage.

The Alliance for Auto Innovation said that, unless the shortage is resolved quickly, it could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

The alliance wants the US government to allocate funding for the expansion of US semiconductor production that the auto sector needs.

Last month President Joe Biden ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and also seeking US$37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the US.

The auto group says some of that funding should be used to build new capacity that will support the auto industry and mitigate the risks to the automotive supply chain.

The group represents nearly all major automakers with factories in the US, including GM, Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Acer Looks On The Bright Side
Laptop Vendors To Hike Prices, Graphics Cards Supply In Jeopardy
Arm Takes On AI With New Chip Architecture
Apple Supplier Foxconn Warns Component Shortage Will Last Until 2022
Governments Pour Billions Into Building Chip Arsenals
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
Optus Breaks 10Gbps In 5G Test
5G Latest News Optus
/
April 7, 2021
/
Samsung Blows LG Away In First Quarter
Latest News Samsung
/
April 7, 2021
/
LG Smashes Records Despite Mobile Failure
Latest News LG
/
April 7, 2021
/
Will Next Apple TV Double As Gaming Machine?
Apple Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Japanese tech company Toshiba has officially confirmed that it has received a buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners. If accepted,...
Read More