Computer maker Acer says the global chip shortage may slow laptop production until at least next year.

The company warned device prices may rise and Acer won’t give a firm fate on delivery as it can only fill half of the current worldwide demand.

The warning comes as Intel said it could take several years for the global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, told the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors and placed a huge strain on global supply chains.

Despite the shortage Acer has announced a new series of gaming laptops, notebooks, and Chromebooks, due to be on shelves starting in the second half of this year.