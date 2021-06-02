HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Chip-Gate Slows Acer Production

Chip-Gate Slows Acer Production

By | 2 Jun 2021
,

Computer maker Acer says the global chip shortage may slow laptop production until at least next year.

The company warned device prices may rise and Acer won’t give a firm fate on delivery as it can only fill half of the current worldwide demand.

The warning comes as Intel said it could take several years for the global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, told the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors and placed a huge strain on global supply chains.

Despite the shortage Acer has announced a new series of gaming laptops, notebooks, and Chromebooks, due to be on shelves starting in the second half of this year.

<
About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Acer Release New Chromebook Range, Including First 17-Inch Model
Acer First With MiniLED Display Gaming + Creative Machines
US Chip Funding Could Result In Up To 10 New Factories: Officials
ASUS Sales Booming, Big Price Rises Coming Due To Component Shortages
Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
The Chaser Mocks Harvey Norman With Front-Of-Store Spruiker
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month
Amazon Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Woolworths Launches New Payments System Wpay
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Bring Back JobKeeper, Says ARA As Lockdown Bites
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
High-powered gaming will soon be found in an unexpected place: the infotainment systems of Tesla cars. The new gaming platforms,...
Read More