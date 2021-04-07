HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera

By | 7 Apr 2021
Arlo has added Apple HomeKit support to its Essential XL security camera, allowing users to control it via Siri voice commands.

Essential XL customers can connect the camera to their HomeKit ecosystem using their Arlo SmartHub or base station, after which they can access their camera through the Apple Home app and control it via Siri; create automations with Arlo cameras and other HomeKit devices; and stream camera footage to Apple TV. Cameras connected directly to a wi-fi router cannot be added to HomeKit.

“With Apple HomeKit and a compatible Arlo device, you can use voice commands to access and control multiple Arlo cameras from one place,” says Arlo.

The Essential XL joins cameras including the Arlo Ultra, Essential Video Doorbell (Wired), Pro 4, Pro 3, Pro 3 Floodlight, Pro 2, and Pro, which already have HomeKit compatibility. Arlo cameras are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls.

