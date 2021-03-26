HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Warner And Apple Music Create ‘Saylists’ For Speech Therapy

By | 26 Mar 2021
In a newly launched project aiming to help children living with speech-sound disorder (SSD), Warner Music has teamed up with Apple Music to compile playlists of songs that feature the most challenging sounds.

One of the most successful therapeutic strategies for young people with SSD is repeating challenging sounds, so by using music as a fun way to work on them.

Using its algorithm, Apple Music analysed the lyrics of the 70 million tracks in its catalogue to choose those that repeated those sounds most often, and put them into playlists, dubbed ‘saylists’.

The 173 tracks chosen so far include Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, Lizzo’s Good As Hell and Right Here, Fatboy Slim’s Right Now.

Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists chief executive Kamini Gadhok told BBC News: “We’re always pleased to hear about innovative approaches that support speech-and-language therapists in their work.

“As with all new techniques and tools, we recommend effective evaluation and monitoring of outcomes.”

Speech-and-language therapist Anna Biavati-Smith, who worked with Warner Music and Rothco on the project, said: “Saylists provide a fun new way to practise the sounds I teach children, without feeling pressured or getting bored.”

Warner Music chief executive Tony Harlow said: “Helping people express themselves is at the heart of what we do – and we hope that by creating a therapeutic tool that’s as engaging and accessible as saylists, we can help anyone whose struggling with their speech.”

