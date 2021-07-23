Voyage Australia, a consortium formed by Macquarie Infrastructure, Real Assets (MIRA) and Aware Super, has finalised the takeover of telco Vocus.

The deal brings to an end a six-month saga in which Voyage finally brought a total of $35 billion to the table for the entity.

Vocus will delist from the ASX as part of the acquisition and the company’s board of directors have tendered their resignations.

Ani Satchcroft and Maria Donnelly have been named as new directors, but others have yet to be announced.