Texas Instruments Report Adds To Chip Supply Concerns

By | 23 Jul 2021

Texas Instruments (TI) has raised further concerns about the global chip shortage, after the company forecast lower-than- expected revenue for the next quarter.

TI has been ramping up production capacity as supply constraints persist, eyeing a boom in demand from many of its end markets.

In June, TI said it would buy one of Micron’s factories for US$900 million, making it the company’s fourth analogue chip-manufacturing plant.

TI reported Q2 revenue of $4.58 billion, a 41 percent increase and well above estimates.

The company, however, said it expects lower Q3 revenue of between US$4.40 billion and $4.76 billion.

