HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Telecomms > Vocus Lays More 720-Fibre Across Sydney Harbour

Vocus Lays More 720-Fibre Across Sydney Harbour

By | 16 Mar 2021

Aussie connections specialist Vocus has laid a 720-fibre core cable near the Anzac Bridge in Sydney, the 12th cable that crosses the harbour either via an underwater, tunnel or bridge-based route.

The telco said it already had six submarine cables criss-crossing the harbour and another five routes “along road bridges and tunnels between Parramatta and the CBD”.

It said the route diversity was needed by over-the-top (OTT) service providers and datacentre operators.

“The addition of this 720-core cable is the latest investment in our network infrastructure, right in the heart of Australia’s data capital, to meet skyrocketing demand for data,” said Vocus CEO Kevin Russell.

The ASX-listed Vocus is currently the subject of a possible $3.5 billion takeover by a group led by Macquarie Infrastructure, which has seen Vocus’s share price flourish in recent weeks. The shares closed at A$5.42 on the ASX yesterday. Earlier this year they were going for as little as $1.89.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Vocus $3.5b Takeover Spells Doom For iPrimus And Dodo
Macquarie Sniffs At Possible $3.4 Billion Aussie Vocus Takeover
Telstra To Litter Suburbs With New 5G Millimetre Wave Towers Just To Compete With NBN
Feds Pledge 1Gbps Broadband Speeds To 75pc Of Aussies
DTA Names Telecoms Suppliers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Done Deal: Facebook Agrees To Pay News Corp Australia For News
Industry Latest News Media
/
March 16, 2021
/
Outgoing Panasonic CEO Urges Looser Ties To Tesla
Panasonic Tesla
/
March 16, 2021
/
Dodgy Toshiba Could Face Probe
Industry Latest News
/
March 16, 2021
/
Pandemic Leads Accelerated Change In TMT Landscape
Coronavirus
/
March 16, 2021
/
Major Oz Retailers Exposed To Security Hack
Cybersecurity Latest News Security Cameras
/
March 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Done Deal: Facebook Agrees To Pay News Corp Australia For News
Industry Latest News Media
/
March 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In a triumphant win for News Corp, a deal has been made between the Australian media giant and social media...
Read More