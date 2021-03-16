Aussie connections specialist Vocus has laid a 720-fibre core cable near the Anzac Bridge in Sydney, the 12th cable that crosses the harbour either via an underwater, tunnel or bridge-based route.

The telco said it already had six submarine cables criss-crossing the harbour and another five routes “along road bridges and tunnels between Parramatta and the CBD”.

It said the route diversity was needed by over-the-top (OTT) service providers and datacentre operators.

“The addition of this 720-core cable is the latest investment in our network infrastructure, right in the heart of Australia’s data capital, to meet skyrocketing demand for data,” said Vocus CEO Kevin Russell.

The ASX-listed Vocus is currently the subject of a possible $3.5 billion takeover by a group led by Macquarie Infrastructure, which has seen Vocus’s share price flourish in recent weeks. The shares closed at A$5.42 on the ASX yesterday. Earlier this year they were going for as little as $1.89.