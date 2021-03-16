HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pandemic Leads Accelerated Change In TMT Landscape

By | 16 Mar 2021

The post-pandemic world has accelerated change in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) landscape, with telehealth, women’s sport and immersive tech leading the charge.

A new Deloitte Australia report, titled Technology, Media & Telecommunications Predictions,  highlights how many of these trends are being driven by the global pandemic’s economic and societal impacts, resulting in intensifying growth in video, virtual, and cloud technologies.

Deloitte Australia telco, media and entertainment leader Will Castles said that, while some technologies are following expected growth patterns, the reality of a global pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented technology acceleration that has fundamentally changed how the world lives and works.

“A range of enterprise and consumer technologies –from 5G to the Cloud to virtual reality – will continue to offer opportunities to the worldwide business ecosystem,” Castles said.

“All of the trends this year were shaped to some extent by the global pandemic, accelerating change by years in some areas and throwing up some interesting curveballs in others, and creating significant new challenges and opportunities in 2021 and beyond.

“To maintain the momentum created by Covid-19 they will need to capitalise on this now.

We see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dramatically improve equality of access to both basic and more advanced healthcare solutions – particularly in an Australian context – so let’s not waste it.”

