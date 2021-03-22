A Swiss computer hacker who exposed images from more than 150,000 company surveillance cameras from around the world, including Australia, has been charged with various offences by the US government.

Till Kottmann is facing multiple charges relating to wire fraud, conspiracy, and identity theft.

Kottmann and co-conspirators are accused of hacking dozens of companies and government entities and posting private data and source code belonging to more than 100 firms online.

The 21-year-old Kottmann, who is better known as Tillie, was most recently connected to the security breach of US company Verkada.

The charges date back to 2019, with Kottmann and associates accused of targeting online code repositories belonging to major private and public sector entities, including Microsoft, Intel and Nissan.