HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > Verkada Hacker Charged

Verkada Hacker Charged

By | 22 Mar 2021
,

A Swiss computer hacker who exposed images from more than 150,000 company surveillance cameras from around the world, including Australia, has been charged with various offences by the US government.

Till Kottmann is facing multiple charges relating to wire fraud, conspiracy, and identity theft.

Kottmann and co-conspirators are accused of hacking dozens of companies and government entities and posting private data and source code belonging to more than 100 firms online.

The 21-year-old Kottmann, who is better known as Tillie, was most recently connected to the security breach of US company Verkada.

The charges date back to 2019, with Kottmann and associates accused of targeting online code repositories belonging to major private and public sector entities, including Microsoft, Intel and Nissan.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Major Oz Retailers Exposed To Security Hack
Australian Sites Caught Up In Verkada Cameras Hack
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Oz PC Market Soars By 11.8% During Pandemic
Desktop PCS Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
March 22, 2021
/
SmartHouse’s Best Of The Best Awards 2021 Announced
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Telecom Companies To Ditch TV & Outdoor Ad Spend For Digital
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will prioritise safety standards for products containing button batteries in 2021. The consumer...
Read More