HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Falls Victim To $50m Ransomware Demand

Acer Falls Victim To $50m Ransomware Demand

By | 22 Mar 2021
,

PC giant Acer has been hit with a staggering $50 million ransomware demand from a hacking group which allegedly gained access to its servers via the Microsoft vulnerability.

According to Bleeping Computer, the hackers were able to gain access to the Taiwanese computer giant’s network due to the recent Microsoft vulnerability.

The group attacking Acer is believed to be the same hackers behind the ransomware attack on Travelex in 2020.

The hackers, named REvil, have reportedly given Acer until March 28 to pay up the $50 million or it has threatened to leak the data it has collected.

REvil claims it has stolen files such as financial spreadsheets, bank balances and bank communications from Acer.

Acer has not yet acknowledged it is a victim of a hacking campaign however the company told The Verge it “routinely monitors its IT systems and most cyberattacks are well defended. Companies like us are constantly under attack and we have reported recent abnormal situations observed to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in multiple countries”.

“As this is an ongoing investigation and for the sake of security, we are unable to comment on details,” the spokesperson added.

Bleeping Computer claims if the Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities are to blame for the Acer attack, it would be the first time one of the big ransomware operations has used this attack vector.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Acer Reports $271m Profit
Notebook Demand Plummets, Shipments Fall By 8%
CE Prices Set To Rise, As Brands Forced To Place Orders 12 Months Out
Acer Revenue Soars, Chromebooks Deliver Biggest Growth
Acer In Pole Position With F1 Partnership
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Oz PC Market Soars By 11.8% During Pandemic
Desktop PCS Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
March 22, 2021
/
SmartHouse’s Best Of The Best Awards 2021 Announced
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Telecom Companies To Ditch TV & Outdoor Ad Spend For Digital
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will prioritise safety standards for products containing button batteries in 2021. The consumer...
Read More