PC giant Acer has been hit with a staggering $50 million ransomware demand from a hacking group which allegedly gained access to its servers via the Microsoft vulnerability.

According to Bleeping Computer, the hackers were able to gain access to the Taiwanese computer giant’s network due to the recent Microsoft vulnerability.

The group attacking Acer is believed to be the same hackers behind the ransomware attack on Travelex in 2020.

The hackers, named REvil, have reportedly given Acer until March 28 to pay up the $50 million or it has threatened to leak the data it has collected.

REvil claims it has stolen files such as financial spreadsheets, bank balances and bank communications from Acer.

Acer has not yet acknowledged it is a victim of a hacking campaign however the company told The Verge it “routinely monitors its IT systems and most cyberattacks are well defended. Companies like us are constantly under attack and we have reported recent abnormal situations observed to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in multiple countries”.

“As this is an ongoing investigation and for the sake of security, we are unable to comment on details,” the spokesperson added.

Bleeping Computer claims if the Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities are to blame for the Acer attack, it would be the first time one of the big ransomware operations has used this attack vector.