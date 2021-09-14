HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > New Android Malware Puts Aussies At Risk

New Android Malware Puts Aussies At Risk

By | 14 Sep 2021
,

Security experts are warning of a new Android trojan targeting banking apps, as well as apps such as Amazon and PayPal.

Dubbed S.O.V.A. by its creators – after the Russian word for “owl” – the malware, though still in development and testing, incorporates overlay attacks, keylogging, and notification manipulation, as well as theft of session cookies, which allows criminals to access valid logged-in sessions without needing credentials.

According to security firm ThreatFabric, the authors of the malware are advertising a trial targeting major banks, and have a roadmap of future features; samples have also been spotted in the wild.

“S.O.V.A. is also taking a page out of traditional desktop malware, confirming a trend that has been existing for the past few years in mobile malware.

“Including DDoS, Man in the Middle, and Ransomware to its arsenal could mean incredible damage to end users, in addition to the already very dangerous threat that overlay and keylogging attacks serve,” the report warns.

ThreatFabric’s data shows Australia is in the top ten most targeted countries for S.O.V.A., with the US and UK equal first.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Bluetooth Bug Puts Billions Of Windows 10, Android Devices At Risk
Android Security Patch Available For Samsung Galaxy S20 Series
Top-Selling TP-Link Router Full Of Security Holes
Flubot Text Scam Turns To Phony Parcels
Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Target Selling Tesla Cybertruck For Under $200
Latest News Tesla
/
September 14, 2021
/
Sennheiser Brings ‘TrueResponse’ To CX Earphones
Latest News Sound
/
September 14, 2021
/
Lawsuit Puts Amazon Wholesale Policies In Crosshairs
Amazon Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Foxtel Announces Return Date For Succession
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
September 14, 2021, will officially go down in smartphone history – as the day that Samsung released Android 12 beta...
Read More