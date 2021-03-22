Lenovo has teased a new high-end Android tablet powered by Snapdragon 870, just a few months after releasing its flagship Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

The Chinese company’s Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin shared an image of a settings page screenshot of an unreleased Tablet product on Chinese messaging platform Weibo.

In the screenshot, several key specs were revealed including the fact it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and will run on Android 11.

Lenovo didn’t share any more details about the unreleased Tablet, however the screenshot indicated the security patch level was January 2021 – meaning the device could still be in the las stage of testing.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has not yet landed in Australia and is slated for a May 2021 release.

It will be priced at $549 and comes with a number of features which will likely be seen on the next-generation Android tablet, including smart pen functionality, rear and front cameras and 18W fast charging.