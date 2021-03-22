HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Working On High-End Android Tablet

Lenovo Working On High-End Android Tablet

By | 22 Mar 2021
,

Lenovo has teased a new high-end Android tablet powered by Snapdragon 870, just a few months after releasing its flagship Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

The Chinese company’s Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin shared an image of a settings page screenshot of an unreleased Tablet product on Chinese messaging platform Weibo.

In the screenshot, several key specs were revealed including the fact it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and will run on Android 11.

Lenovo didn’t share any more details about the unreleased Tablet, however the screenshot indicated the security patch level was January 2021 – meaning the device could still be in the las stage of testing.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has not yet landed in Australia and is slated for a May 2021 release.

It will be priced at $549 and comes with a number of features which will likely be seen on the next-generation Android tablet, including smart pen functionality, rear and front cameras and 18W fast charging.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Big Players Already On Board With New AMD Pro Laptop CPUs
Notebook Demand Plummets, Shipments Fall By 8%
Processors Worth Cents Stalling PC Industry, Claims Acer Boss
Lenovo Goes After Home Work Market With New Notebooks & Monitor
Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Oz PC Market Soars By 11.8% During Pandemic
Desktop PCS Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
March 22, 2021
/
SmartHouse’s Best Of The Best Awards 2021 Announced
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
Telecom Companies To Ditch TV & Outdoor Ad Spend For Digital
Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
ACCC Latest News
/
March 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will prioritise safety standards for products containing button batteries in 2021. The consumer...
Read More