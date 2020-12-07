HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > China Ban > Time Runs Out For TikTok

Time Runs Out For TikTok

By | 7 Dec 2020
,

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The Trump Administration has denied ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, a new extension to its divestiture of the controversial short video-sharing app.

US regulators say they’re engaging with ByteDance to resolve the divestment issue, along other steps necessary to prevent national security risks.

The Administration believes TikTok poses national security concerns, as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s Government. TikTok, which has more than 100 million US users, denies the allegation.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
TikTok Wades Into US Election
TikTok Ban An Overstep Of Government Authority, Says Judge
Last-Minute Injunction Spares TikTok From App Store Ban
TikTok Denies Involvement In Oz Government Probe
TikTok Fights Back Against Approaching Ban In Court
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bose Sport Earbuds With Similar Design To Powerbeats Pro Found In FCC Filing
Bose Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Kogan Fined $350k Over Dodgy Tax Time “Discounts”
Kogan Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Unreleased Google Pixel XE Pops Up In Leaked Photos
Google Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Samsung Rolls Out Android 11 With New One UI Upgrade
Latest News Samsung
/
December 7, 2020
/
Afterpay Does More Good Than Harm, RBA Says
Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bose Sport Earbuds With Similar Design To Powerbeats Pro Found In FCC Filing
Bose Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
An FCC filing for a pair of Bose ‘Sport Open Earbuds’ with an unusual hook design has been spotted online....
Read More