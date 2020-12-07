WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The Trump Administration has denied ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, a new extension to its divestiture of the controversial short video-sharing app.

US regulators say they’re engaging with ByteDance to resolve the divestment issue, along other steps necessary to prevent national security risks.

The Administration believes TikTok poses national security concerns, as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s Government. TikTok, which has more than 100 million US users, denies the allegation.