Foxtel is launching a new dedicated documentary channel as research shows Australian interest in documentaries is the highest ever.

The launch of Fox Docos – featuring titles on topics including former President Barack Obama, Australian of the Year Grace Tame (below), and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 – comes as YouGov research finds 89 per cent of Australians have watched a documentary or docu-series in the past 18 months, and the average Aussie household watched 11 documentaries in that time.

History and world events topped the genre popularity list at 41 per cent, followed by crime/true crime and justice at 35 per cent, environmental and nature at 30 per cent, science and medicine at 27 per cent, and travel at 23 per cent.

According to Jim Buchan, FOXTEL General Manager, Factual, the study shows how popular documentaries have become with Aussie viewers.

“This new research uncovered the variety of genres Australians are now tuning into, and the compelling conversations and connections these stories are igniting amongst viewers.

“In our mission to bring world-class entertainment to the living rooms and screens of more Australians each and every day, we are excited to launch Fox Docos, giving our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, highly acclaimed world class documentaries all in one place,” he said.

The channel – which launches today on Foxtel – has all-ages appeal with a broad range of content, says Buchan.

“From headline-grabbing scandals, celebrity biographies and artist performances to incredible sporting moments, epic travelogue series and inspiring stories of everyday people, FOX DOCOS will unfold the story and enhance audience understanding of our fascinating, ever-changing world at a time when we need it the most,” he said.

Fox Docos replaces Foxtel’s former Foxtel Arts channel, with Foxtel Arts programming to migrate over to the new location.