By | 7 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Black Friday has come and gone but a big part of the gigantic sale period lingers on – namely delivery.

Said Garry Starr, Australia Post’s executive GM for business, government and international at the weekend: “No-one could have predicted in March the seismic shift the Covid-19 pandemic would create; it’s exceeded every expectation, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this continues this month.

“This week is shaping to be our busiest ever. From Monday (December 7), we’ll deliver more than 13 million parcels in total – almost three million more than the same week last year.”

Every day last week Oz Post was delivering more than two million parcels, while more than 630 tonnes of airfreight was uplifted and transported across the nation – some 200 tonnes more than last year.

