HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > 5G > Telstra Pumps Up High-End NBN Deals – Beginning At $85/Month

Telstra Pumps Up High-End NBN Deals – Beginning At $85/Month

By | 30 Sep 2020
, , ,

MELBOURNE: Telstra claims its latest high-speed NBN offerings are bringing higher quality video calls to high-paying users, even when several household members are using the Internet at the same time.

Noting that “connecting to the Internet at home has typically been a wired affair,” Telstra says its new wireless 5G Home Internet service will deliver typical download speeds between 50Mbps and 300Mbps.

Initial offering for the service comes at $85 a month and includes a “free” 5G modem, 500GB of data and a free service for the first month.

If 300Mbps is not fast enough for you, Telstra will also offer “Superfast” and “Ultrafast” add-ons to its premium Internet customers.

“These speeds are so fast that some less-powerful Wi-Fi routers can’t keep up,” Telstra boasts. But it adds that the company’s “Smart Modem” and “Smart Wi-Fi Booster” will definitely be “up to the task”.

Phew! Thank heavens for that.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
NBN Speeds Improve Despite COVID Demand
Oh Dear Telstra! Optus Wins Key Size Court Case
Feds Pledge 1Gbps Broadband Speeds To 75pc Of Aussies
Telstra Joins Samsung In Cuddling Up To Microsoft
Telstra and TPG Issue Stark Warning Against NBN Co Roll-Out
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iPhone 12 Event Tipped For October 13
Apple Communication Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
People Are Keen To Ditch Paper Money Altogether Post Covid-19
Coronavirus Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
Former Amazon Manager Made $1.4m From Insider Trading: SEC
Amazon Finance Legal
/
September 30, 2020
/
Huawei CFO Meng Fights US Extradition
Huawei Legal
/
September 30, 2020
/
Dock Strike Could Be Called Off Today, Peace Deal Offered
Latest News Logistics
/
September 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iPhone 12 Event Tipped For October 13
Apple Communication Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Renowned tech analyst, Jon Prosser, has tipped that Apple will unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series at an event on...
Read More