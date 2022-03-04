HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Teams With Satellite Company OneWeb

Telstra Teams With Satellite Company OneWeb

By | 4 Mar 2022
Telstra has signed a “memorandum of understanding” with satellite company OneWeb, with the aim of widening Telstra’s network coverage across Australia with the use of satellite technology.

“We see lots of opportunities for our consumer, small business and enterprise customers using LEO satellite connectivity – from backhaul to back-up for resiliency, from IoT to supporting emergency services, from home broadband to supporting agritech,” says Andy Penn, the CEO of Telstra.

“It also opens up opportunities in the wider Asia Pacific region alongside our existing and future operations.”

OneWeb currently operates 428 satellites in ‘low earth orbit’.

“Together with Telstra, OneWeb’s global LEO network has the power to connect even the most remote parts of the region, and we look to realising our ambition to bringing connectivity to those hardest to reach,” said Neil Masterson, the CEO of OneWeb.



