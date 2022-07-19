HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Makes Another Big ESports Play

By | 19 Jul 2022

Sony’s Deputy President said last week that the company wants to become the Nike of esports hardware, and now the company is moving into the software space, buying esports platform Repeat.gg.

Repeat.gg has hosted more than 100,000 tournaments with over 2.3 million participants, featuring Fortnite, League of Legends and Call Of Duty. It also tracks players’ career performance, and hosts leaderboards.

“At PlayStation, our vision for esports has always been about breaking down barriers for gamers to compete at all levels,” said Steven Roberts, Sony vice president of global competitive gaming.

“Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we’re excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings.

“This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future.”

Repeat.gg CEO Aaron Fletcher said the platform was designed “to enable new tournament formats that are easy to enter and scalable to millions of players. We’re thrilled to join the PlayStation team and work together to enhance the variety of tournament experiences gamers can enjoy, regardless of their skill level.”

Repeat.gg will continue to support PC, mobile, and other consoles alongside PlayStation.

This follows last week’s launch of the new InZone gaming hardware brand, which includes monitors and headset.

Sony acquired fighting game tournament Evo last year, and officially closed its acquisitions of Destiny developer Bungie and Haven Studios last week.


