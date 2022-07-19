HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aussie Sam Kerr First Female FIFA Cover Star

Aussie Sam Kerr First Female FIFA Cover Star

By | 19 Jul 2022

Australian star striker Sam Kerr is the first female to grace the cover of the much vaulted FIFA video game series by EA Sports.

Chelsea striker Kerr appear alongside Kylian Mbappe on the cover of the upcoming FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

Aside from the obvious significance of this feat, this will also be the final ever FIFA-branded game, after EA Sports announced the end to its 30-year partnership with the governing body, after the latter reportedly doubled its usual licencing fee.

FIFA will now become EA Sports FC, and will continue to feature most global players, teams, and stadiums after making separate agreements with over 300 different bodies around the world.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said he was “thankful for our many years of great partnership” with FIFA, which started with EA Sports’ 1993 FIFA International Soccer for both the Super Nintendo and the Sega Mega Drive.

EA Sports will announce all new features and release dates for FIFA 23 tomorrow.



