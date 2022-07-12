HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony’s Push To Be Nike Of ESports Hardware

Sony’s Push To Be Nike Of ESports Hardware

By | 12 Jul 2022

Last week, Sony made its first real push into the PC gaming space with a new range of gaming monitors and headsets, under the new Inzone gaming brand.

This comes after Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive, used the company’s annual investor day at the end of May to present plans to have half of Sony’s first–party gaming releases be for the PC and mobile sector, moving the overall gaming focus of Sony away from the PlayStation.

“We have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” Ryan said.

Sony Executive Deputy President Kazuo Kii spoke to Nikkei and was more blunt about the company’s ambitions, saying it plans to be the esports gaming hardware what Nike is to basketball sneakers.

Kii said the Inzone concept had been in development for three years, and spawned from the company’s belief that “television and audio equipment have matured as markets.”

“Sony’s technology can live on in monitors and headsets for gaming,” he said.

Kii says that “hardcore PC gamers” are the target market for Inzone.

“We’re going to start at the top and learn what top esports gamers want. The vision we have in mind is that of Mizuno and Nike providing shoes for athletes. You can win prize money in esports. If a monitor’s response time lags even slightly, you lose. Sony products aren’t going to let people engaged in these grueling battles down.”

Kii also claims “there is no dominant leader yet among established producers” of PC gaming hardware.

“The situation is like a landscape of warring states. This presents an opportunity for Sony. Many existing producers trace their origins to PC manufacturing. Because monitors are designed to display data, there are problems to overcome with vibrancy and contrast.

“Sony is unique in that we come from a background in TV manufacturing. We take pride in our picture technology. We look forward to showing customers our immersive experience and realism.”


597452

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sony Releases New X-Series Speakers
Samsung Halts LCD Orders As TV Demand Slows
Sony TV Update Fixes PS5 Gaming Bug
Sony’s One-Inch Camera Sensor Debuts Next Week
New B&W Headphones, Takes On Sony XM5
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Recall Issued On Noirot Heater
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
MyDeal Revenue Soars As Catch Faces Headwinds
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
BNPL To Be Treated As Credit, Aussie Regulators Say
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
Apple Mac Shipments Increase As PC Sales Plummet
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
In-Store Experiences Key For Smart Home Devices: Study
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Recall Issued On Noirot Heater
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Olimpia Splendid has issued an urgent recall on a heater sold under their Noirot brand. The Noirot Spot Plus WIFI...
Read More