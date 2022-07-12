Last week, Sony made its first real push into the PC gaming space with a new range of gaming monitors and headsets, under the new Inzone gaming brand.

This comes after Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive, used the company’s annual investor day at the end of May to present plans to have half of Sony’s first–party gaming releases be for the PC and mobile sector, moving the overall gaming focus of Sony away from the PlayStation.

“We have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” Ryan said.

Sony Executive Deputy President Kazuo Kii spoke to Nikkei and was more blunt about the company’s ambitions, saying it plans to be the esports gaming hardware what Nike is to basketball sneakers.

Kii said the Inzone concept had been in development for three years, and spawned from the company’s belief that “television and audio equipment have matured as markets.”

“Sony’s technology can live on in monitors and headsets for gaming,” he said.

Kii says that “hardcore PC gamers” are the target market for Inzone.

“We’re going to start at the top and learn what top esports gamers want. The vision we have in mind is that of Mizuno and Nike providing shoes for athletes. You can win prize money in esports. If a monitor’s response time lags even slightly, you lose. Sony products aren’t going to let people engaged in these grueling battles down.”

Kii also claims “there is no dominant leader yet among established producers” of PC gaming hardware.

“The situation is like a landscape of warring states. This presents an opportunity for Sony. Many existing producers trace their origins to PC manufacturing. Because monitors are designed to display data, there are problems to overcome with vibrancy and contrast.

“Sony is unique in that we come from a background in TV manufacturing. We take pride in our picture technology. We look forward to showing customers our immersive experience and realism.”