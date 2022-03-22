HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony To Buy Haven Gaming Studio

Sony To Buy Haven Gaming Studio

By | 22 Mar 2022

Sony has announced plans to purchase Montreal-based video game development studio Haven Entertainment Studios, a business already founded in part by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The company is led by Jade Raymond, who helmed the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and founded Ubisoft’s Toronto studio.

Haven is currently working on its first PlayStation game, “built upon a systemic and evolving world focused on delivering freedom, thrill, and playfulness.”

Haven’s focus “on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only flex the power of PlayStation 5 but will further expand upon the diverse catalog of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive.

Haven will bring 60 employees across to PlayStation Studios and are the 18th studio to join the company, according to Sony.

The studio operations will “continue to be run by the management team at Haven in close collaboration with PlayStation Studios’ leadership team.”



