HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi-Fi Reports Record Sales, Earnings For FY22, Online Booming

JB Hi-Fi Reports Record Sales, Earnings For FY22, Online Booming

By | 19 Jul 2022

JB Hi-Fi has ridden a strong June quarter to deliver record sales and earnings for FY22.

Shares in the company have leaped 4.66 per cent this morning, to $42.78.

Total sales for the year grew 3.5 per cent to $9.2 billion. Online sales in particular saw a huge leap, up 52.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Online purchases represented 17.6 per cent of total sales.

Full year EBIT was up 6.9 per cent to $794.6m. This was largely due to an impressive second half, which saw EBIT leap 33.4 per cent, driven by “elevated sales growth and improvement in gross margins,” according to the company.

The Group’s $9.2 billion in sales were well ahead of market expectations of $8.7 billion, according to Refinitiv, while the net profit of $544.9 million was a staggering 31.3 per cent ahead of market analysts’ predictions of $414.8 million.

Although company shares hit an all time high in March, they have fallen by more than a quarter since then, driven by uncertain economic conditions that have seen the entire tech-stock market tank of late.

“We are pleased to report record sales and earnings for FY22,” Group CEO, Terry Smart, said.

“The benefits of having a strong multichannel strategy were especially evident in the second half as Covid-19 restrictions eased and customers returned to shopping in-store, whilst continuing to shop with us online.

“It is a credit to our over 13,000 team members who continue to remain focused on providing outstanding customer service and worked tirelessly to deliver this record result.”

JB will release its full year audited statutory results on August 15.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Motorola The Brand To Watch As They Carve Out 250% Growth
In-Store Experiences Key For Smart Home Devices: Study
Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall
Big CE & Appliance Retailer Set To Pressure Suppliers On Pricing
Bang & Olufsen Back Opening Shops Despite The Business Struggling
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Caught In Legal Tussle Over ‘iPhone’ Trademark
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/
Samsung’s Next Gen Foldables To Launch August 10th
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/
Review: Why Buy A MacBook With An M2 Processor When Dell’s Better XPS 13 Plus Has A Powerhouse Intel Processor?
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/
Samsung Overtakes TSMC In Advanced Smartphone Chip Market
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/
Netflix Account Sharing Set To Cost You Extra
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Caught In Legal Tussle Over ‘iPhone’ Trademark
Latest News
/
July 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A Brazilian electronics company is claiming it owns the trademark for the name ‘iPhone’, having registered it before Apple. IGB...
Read More