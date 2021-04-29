Samsung has revealed its promised “most powerful Galaxy yet” – the much-speculated Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebooks.

The Pro and Pro 360 – the latter of which is a convertible flip notebook – are designed to work with other Galaxy and IoT devices such as the Galaxy S21 smartphone range. They feature Super AMOLED displays; 11th-gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics; and 5G and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

The new devices are billed as Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with the 13-inch Pro weighing in at less than a kilogram, and measuring 11.2mm thick. Additionally, the Pro 360 comes with an upgraded S-Pen stylus in the box.

Each integrates with Samsung’s other Galaxy devices, including second-screen functionality enabling the display to be expanded onto Galaxy Tab tablets. Galaxy Buds can bet quickly connected via Bluetooth, while Quick Share lets content be transferred quickly between Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy smartphones. The notebooks also incorporate Samsung SmartThings software, allowing them to serve as smart home hubs within the Galaxy ecosystem.

According to Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, the Galaxy Book Pro series is made for the modern connected world.

“We at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences – new hardware, software, and new ways to help you stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest.

“The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem,” said Roh.

Aside from the Pro series, Samsung also announced the entry-level Galaxy Book with a TFT LCD screen and the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha with a QLED display, as well as the gaming-focused Galaxy Book Odyssey. The Odyssey is the first laptop to come with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card – which Nvidia itself has yet to officially announce.