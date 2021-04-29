HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Retailers > BIG W > Pandemic Boom Over, Online Shopping On The Rise, Say Woolworths' Sales Figures

Pandemic Boom Over, Online Shopping On The Rise, Say Woolworths’ Sales Figures

29 Apr 2021
Just like its competitor Coles, Woolworths has noted its supermarket shoppers now returning to normal shopping behaviours and buying patterns after last year’s pandemic panic buying, with further dips in sales between March and June.

Speaking of its status and its outlook, Woolworths Group said sales growth for the first three weeks of April had remained volatile, amid comparisons to prior year growth rates and public holidays.

In Australia, Woolworths experienced double-digit sales growth in May and June 2020, due to the COVID-19-induced panic buying and stockpiling of items.

The latest Woolworths sales figures for the March quarter reflected a huge change in demand compared to the same time a year prior.

Overall, Woolworths Group’s total sales for the March quarter increased by 0.4 per cent to $16.56 billion, while its total ecommerce sales grew by a massive 64.2 per cent to $1.34 billion.

For Big W, total sales over the quarter increased by 18.3 per cent to $1.024 billion with a comparable sales growth of 20 per cent.

The Group said that there was strong sales growth every month in the quarter across all major categories.

