HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Laptop Manufacturer Leaks New Nvidia Graphics Card

Laptop Manufacturer Leaks New Nvidia Graphics Card

By | 29 Apr 2021
, ,

Nvidia’s rumoured RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti entry-level Ampere graphics cards have been confirmed – by Samsung.

In its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled its new gaming-focused Galaxy Book Odyssey notebook (below), with a specifications list including Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q Graphics or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q Graphics, as well as 11th-generation Intel Core processors and up to 32GB RAM.

While the arrival of the 3050 and 3050 Ti have been much speculated about, especially with leaked benchmarks and an accidental listing by Lenovo (the model in question is now advertised as featuring “up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070”), the chipmaker giant has yet to officially reveal the 3050 and 3050 Ti; at the moment, the most affordable RTX 30-series GPU on offer is the stock 3060. The Galaxy Book Odyssey is the first notebook confirmed to feature the new cards.

The 3050 and 3050 Ti could usher in a new age of affordable ray tracing, especially in cheap gaming laptops; however, with the current chip shortage coupled with high demand, new GPUs from Nvidia and its big rival AMD have been thin on the ground, often selling for huge markups on third-party sites such as eBay.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Shows Off “Most Powerful” Galaxy Notebooks
Chromecast, Roku and Paramount+ Now Support Samsung’s HDR10+
Calls For Samsung Boss To Be Released From Jail Due To Chip Crisis
Samsung Gives Old Galaxy Phones New Life
Fresh Headache For Nvidia ARM Buyout As UK Govt Wades In
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Appliances And Entertainment Drive LG’s Best Ever Quarter
Latest News LG
/
April 29, 2021
/
What Goes Up Must Come Down, EBay Warns Investors
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
Big W Sales Grow 18.3% Online up 34%
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/
Worldwide Smartphone Market Rises 27%
Apple Hardware Industry
/
April 29, 2021
/
No Decision Yet On The Good Guys CEO Job Claims New JB Hi Fi Boss
Latest News
/
April 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Appliances And Entertainment Drive LG’s Best Ever Quarter
Latest News LG
/
April 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG has celebrated its biggest quarter ever, fuelled by growth in appliances and home entertainment, even as it winds down...
Read More