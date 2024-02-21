HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Switch Games To Be Revealed At Nintendo Direct Event

New Switch Games To Be Revealed At Nintendo Direct Event

By | 21 Feb 2024

Nintendo has confirmed that it will reveal upcoming Switch games for the first half of this year at its next Partner Showcase, to run on February 21 at 9AM ET.

The event has been timed well, as it follows Microsoft‘s announcement last week to bring some of its games to “other consoles,” with widespread speculation that the Switch will be among the beneficiaries.

This, along with rumours of Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Halo, and Gears of War being included in the platform, is building anticipation among users.

In addition, this event, scheduled to last 25 minutes, is also a crucial one for Nintendo amidst tips of the Switch 2 console launch being delayed to 2025.

GizmoChina says the presentation could be a significant moment in cross-platform gaming, showcasing the collaborative side of the industry and possibly setting the stage for a year filled with a whole new gaming experience for Switch users.



