Samsung, in a new blog post, has announced its support for Auracast, 360 Audio, and Auto Switch audio technologies.

Last year, Samsung introduced Auracast for Samsung Smart TVs on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, transforming your TV into a shared radio station that can be broadcast across multiple Galaxy Buds. Now, with the latest update, this feature is coming to phones and tablets including the Galaxy S24 series.

360 Audio, which delivers surrounding sound from all directions, was previously supported on phones and tablets, and will now be available for TVs, providing a theatre-like experience at home. Galaxy Buds will also be able to track the listener’s head movement to create a truly immersive soundscape.

Autoswitch makes it easier to switch functionality between devices. For example, if you’re watching your Samsung TV with your Galaxy Buds and receive a call, Auto Switch automatically shifts the connection to your Galaxy phone and then switches back when the call ends.

In this latest update, Samsung is extending this feature to PCs including the Galaxy Book 4 series, which will enable the listener to conveniently enjoy premium sound across Samsung devices.

Samsung says these updates should commence in late February.