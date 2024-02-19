While gamers were expecting Nintendo’s Switch 2 to be released at the end of the year, it has now been tipped that the next-generation console has been delayed until early 2025.

According to Bloomberg, sources claim that Nintendo has advised game publishers not to expect Switch 2 to be released until March 2025 at the earliest.

A previous report from Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki said that display shipment data suggested that Nintendo was set to make over 10 million Switch 2 consoles in the next fiscal year.

Now, with the timing of the release delayed, the debut of the Switch 2 could miss out on a key holiday shopping period.

“Nintendo is likely looking at a pretty dry pipeline this year,” Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto told Bloomberg. “The company will still try to keep the blockbusters for the next console, so 2024 might see more remakes of old Nintendo hits. In any case, 2024 will be a lot tougher for Nintendo without a new device.”

According to Bloomberg, the games maker has been tight-lipped about any potential Switch successor, with President Shuntaro Furukawa promising to discuss its plans for the next fiscal year after it reports March-quarter earnings.

The Switch, now seven years old, has sold over 139 million units and delivered award-winning Legend of Zelda games and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that’s sold over 60 million copies.