New Amazon Prime Video Feature Enables Better Speech

20 Apr 2023

Amazon have announced a new feature called Dialogue Boost that lets you increase speech compared to other soundtrack, such as music and effects.

This is a win for anyone who has trouble dealing with dialogue during a busy car chase or when Bruce Willis is running from an explosion…

The service is currently only available on a limited number of English-language Amazon originals, but is expected to move further.

Dialogue boosting has been available on TVs previously, but this is the first time it has been offered by a major streaming platform.

It uses AI to analyse content and isolate content, such as speech, then enhance it.



