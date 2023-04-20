LG Electronics has introduced three new Series 9 model front load washing machines into the Australian market.

All three machines — two 10kg models (WV9-1610B, and WV9-1610W) and the 9kg WV9-1609B come with a 5-star Energy and WELS Water rating, with LG claiming up to 27 per cent energy savings, and up to 30 per cent water use reduction.

“We are facing record-high inflation in Australia and as value for money matters more than ever, many consumers are making lifestyle adjustments to align more closely with their budgets,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia.

“As a result, we are seeing a trend of consumers actively seeking energy-conscious home appliances that can help alleviate some of this financial pressure.

“LG is committed to delivering innovative products for a better life, and we are demonstrating this vision with our refreshed energy and water efficient laundry line-up. Our latest 5-star rated front load washers help cost-conscious Australians reduce their utility bills and care for their clothes with clever automation for a consistently thorough clean.”

The latest 9kg (WV9-1609B) and 10kg (WV9-1610B) Series 9 front load washing machines are available now from $1,399.00.

The 10kg Series 9 model will be available from next month.