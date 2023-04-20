Telstra has been found in breach of consumer protection rules after it failed to give notice to more than 5,400 customers prior to restricting or suspending their services.

An investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority found that between May and July 2022 Telstra limited customers’ services due to non-payment of bills without providing at least five working days’ notice, as required under the Telecommunications Consumer Protections Code.

Due to this impacted customers found themselves unable to make outbound calls, except to triple-zero or to Telstra, while some customers were also unable to receive calls.

“Phone and internet connections are essential for our everyday lives. We use them for work, education, banking, health services and social connection,” said ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin.

“With the current cost of living pressures, many Australians are doing it tough. By limiting peoples’ services without notice Telstra likely caused these people significant additional stress.”

ACMA has issued Telstra with a formal warning.

“Telcos are obliged to help people facing financial hardship and there are a range of options available to help customers manage their bills,” O’Loughlin concluded.