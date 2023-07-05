HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Aldi > New ALDI Stores “Corner” the Urban Market

New ALDI Stores “Corner” the Urban Market

By | 5 Jul 2023

In an attempt to further capture the urban convenience store market and diversify its offerings to consumers like the divisive and wildly commented-on Dog Grooming Vacuum, ALDI has launched the smaller Corner Store format to supplement its already vast grocery store portfolio.

The latest store to be opened is in the Sydney suburb, Newtown, where the new Corner Store will be the seventh store to be opened with the supermarket titan eyeing other locations to expand the smaller grocery branches.

According to Huw Longman, Director of ALDI Corner Stores, “The smaller format of our Corner Stores has given us the opportunity to bring Australia’s lowest prices to even more Aussies. The range and layout are designed to better meet the needs of our customers in high-density, urban areas.

As ALDI describes Corner Stores, they are not all that different from normal stores and will still offer savings with the signature Special Buys™ but the differentiation is the new stores will “Only a bit smaller. And a bit closer”.

The new, smaller stores will also have “cool new treats” other convenience stores might not offer such as freshly baked pastries and bread, just-made sandwiches, sushi, and crisp salads.

“We are seeing a large audience of people who prefer shopping more frequently with a hyper-focus on convenience. The ALDI Corner Store is designed purposefully to meet these needs, taking convenience and creativity, and combining it with the kind of quality and savings that only ALDI can offer,” Longman said.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Ecovacs Cleans Up After iRobot Crashes
Big Chinese Online Retailer Targets OZ Retailers
Scott’s Truck Drivers Protest Outside Aldi Stores, After 1,200 Job Losses
Huge Saving On DEEBOT NEO Robot Vac At ALDI
Telstra, Harvey Norman, Among Australia’s Least-Trusted Brands
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Explores Tough Abrasive Glass Housing For Future iPhones, iPads
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
4th July Order Limits Biden Officials Contact With Social-Media Companies
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
Apple Watch With A Micro-LED Display Tipped For 2026
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
Apple Nobbled Again, For Stealing Patents By UK Appeals Court
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Interest Rate Increases On Hold Retailers Relieved
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Explores Tough Abrasive Glass Housing For Future iPhones, iPads
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has doubled down on exploring bonded all glass tough bodies for iPhones and iPads, according to its latest patents....
Read More