An online-exclusive French door fridge is headlining a kitchen-focused range of specials at Aldi this weekend.

Available only through the Aldi website, the 545L Stirling fridge – on sale for $879 – has a 2.5-star energy rating and features a chilled water dispenser, two crisper drawers with separate humidity controls, and an electronic control panel. It is built with frost-free technology and a deodoriser, as well as a multi-airflow design Aldi says will ensure optimum freshness.

De’Longhi appliances will also be available, including the 1.7L Argento kettle in black or white for $59.99, and the four-slice Argento toaster in black, white, or yellow for $79.99. Additionally, a range of Aldi’s own brand Ambiano appliances will be on the shelves: a six-litre multifunction pressure cooker (below) for $79.99; a meat grinder for $79.99; a stand mixer in black or white for $69.99; and a professional stick mixer for $59.99.

The kitchen range will be on sale at Aldi as part of its Special Buys selection this Saturday, May 29.