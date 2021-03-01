Aldi’s $40 air fryer is returning as part of a kitchen-focused sale this week.

The 2.5L, $39.99 Ambiano-branded air fryer features an LED touch display with preset programs, adjustable temperature control from 40°C to 200°C, and a 60-minute timer. Built with a non-stick basket and pot, as well as removable trivet tray for easy cleaning, it also includes overheat protection for safety.

For coffee lovers, Aldi is also selling a pair of Expressi capsule coffee machines in white and black for $89.99, and milk frothers in white and black for $39.99. The Swiss-engineered coffee machines include automatic capsule ejection and start/stop function; integrated cleaning; programmable cup filling quantity; and 19-bar high performance pump pressure. The milk frothers work on either hot or cold milk, heating it to 65 degrees, and feature double-walled design and automatic switch-off.

Also on sale will be a family-size pastry maker ($39.99), vacuum food sealer ($49.99), 1.7L textured kettle ($24.99), two-slice textured toaster ($24.99), and mini chopper ($19.99).

The deals will be available as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Wednesday, March 3.