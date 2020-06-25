HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon

Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon

By | 25 Jun 2020
Motorola is tipped to unveil its new ‘Edge Lite’ at a virtual event on July 7, as it seeks to further capitalise on gaining demand for the mid-range 5G smartphone niche.

The news comes after Motorola revealed its flagship new Edge+ this year, with 5G-support and a curved OLED display.

Rumours suggest the company will expand its Edge series with a more affordable Lite variant, also boasting 5G support.

The company has teased an event on July 7, which some tech commentators predict will be used to unveil the Edge Lite after FCC certifications leaked online.

According to gizchina, the FCC certification revealed a 4,700mAh battery and 5G support. The device is speculated to charge via USB-C and offer up to 18W fast-charging.

The mid-range device will reportedly support microSD, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus potentially a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The handset is speculated to featured a 6.7-inch FullHD+ screen, however, forgo the curved OLED display of the flagship variant. 

Consumers will have to wait and see what is revealed at Motorola’s event, as demand for mid-range 5G handsets continues to gradually gain traction.

Latest IDC numbers reveal the local smartphone market is expected to decline over 12% YoY this year, following the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorola July 7 event

[Image: GIZMOCHINA]

