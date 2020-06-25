HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch

Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch

By | 25 Jun 2020
, , ,

New digital car keys developed by Apple are set to allow owners of the new BMW 5 Series to wirelessly unlock their vehicle using an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The technology is facilitated over NFC and comes after Apple announced the addition of a digital car key to iPhones/Apple Watches at its recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) within iOS 14.

The 2021 BMW 5 series will be the first car supported, with the Cupertino giant working on an industry-wide standard that would reduce reliance on NFC.

The technology asks users to pair their iPhone/Apple Watch with a vehicle that supports the digital car keys, then holding their device near the car’s NFC reader to unlock (typically on door handle).

Consumers can also share their digital car keys to friends and family via the Messages app, with restrictions on car speed and more available.

Apple has affirmed the digital car keys should also work with no network connection, catering to underground garages.

Digital car keys will reportedly be designed to work for “up to 5 hours” after an iPhone’s battery has run out, tapping into a “power reserve” mode for emergency situations.

Further information and an outlining video is available on Apple’s Developer website here.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
COMMENT:Sonos Is Unravelling, Is It Time To Move Back To A Distribution Model
Aussies Receive Google Play Music To YouTube Music Transfers
Microsoft’s Smith Weighs In To Apple App Store Debate
Apple Debut watchOS 7 with Sleep Tracking & Fitness App
Apple Turns To New Software In An Effort To Boost Falling iPhone Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification
Android TV Latest News QLED
/
June 25, 2020
/
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 25, 2020
/
Job Vacancies Fall By A Record 43%
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
June 25, 2020
/
LG Unveil ‘Self-Cleaning’ Earbuds With Meridian Sound
Latest News LG Sound
/
June 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The global console game market is expected to grow by 43% in 2020, from $40.6 billion in 2019 to $57.9...
Read More