Home > Display > Android TV > TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification

TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification

By | 25 Jun 2020
TCL Electronics, one of the world’s largest TV producers, has announced global IMAX Enhanced certification on its X915 Android QLED series. TCL is one of only a few TV brands that has met the stringent performance standards set by IMAX and DTS.

“It is our absolute pleasure to gain recognition and partner with such an elite program as IMAX Enhanced. TCL Android QLED TVs have met the highest level of standards, and ensure the best colour, contrast, clarity and sound on the market,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co and TCL Electronics.

TCL’s X915 model offers 8K picture quality with 33 million pixels. For non-8K content, the AI 8K upscaling technology automatically optimises it into 8K format. It also has local dimming technology to enable precise backlight controls for superior contrast, while HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision optimise colour saturation.

Powered by the latest Quantum Dot (QLED) display technology, the X915 measured 95%+ ultra-high colour gamut (DCI-P3) and 1.07 billion level colour rendering, delivering deeply saturated reds, greens and blues, without the limitations of lower colour volume or shorter life found in other colour technologies.

In terms of audio, the X915 features hardware from Onkyo and Dolby Atmos sound technology to deliver a truly immersive sound experience.

