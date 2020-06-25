HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Australian Smartphone Market Expected To Fall 12.3% In 2020

Australian Smartphone Market Expected To Fall 12.3% In 2020

By | 25 Jun 2020
, ,

Market research firm International Data Corporation has estimated that Australia’s smartphone shipments will fall by 12.3% in 2020, due to a range of factors related to COVID-19.

“Issues in the manufacturing and supply of mobile devices were the driving factor behind declines experienced in 2020 Q1, especially in the January and February sections of the quarter,” said John Riga, Associate Market Analyst at IDC ANZ.

In Q1 2020 Apple had 39.7% of total market share, followed by Samsung (35%), OPPO (4.2%), HMD (4.1%), and TCL (3.5%).

“However, with persistent economic uncertainty and higher levels of unemployment and underemployment, further declines may occur in Q2 and subsequent quarters, this time driven by a decline in demand as consumers become more careful with their spending,” said Riga.

Furthermore, some key vendors are expected to delay new product launches until the end of the year, which would also contribute to declines in smartphone shipments in the second and third quarters.

IDC is also forecasting there to be a shift in the average selling price of smartphones, as consumers move towards cheaper offerings. “We’ve already seen a trend of consumers turning to mid-range devices in increasing numbers over the past quarters. Current conditions, as well as the vast range of lower-cost devices being released each quarter, will likely exacerbate this trend,” said Riga.

In May Samsung expanded its family of affordable Galaxy A smartphones. Last year the $280 Galaxy A20 was one of the country’s highest-selling smartphones.

The Australian smartphone market is expected to rebound in 2021, in line with a broader economic recovery.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Job Vacancies Fall By A Record 43%
Two Thirds Of Oz Businesses Have Lost Revenue Due To COVID-19
WFH Drives 9.7% Growth In Cybersecurity Market
Limited BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ 5G & Galaxy Buds+ For Sale Now
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification
Android TV Latest News QLED
/
June 25, 2020
/
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 25, 2020
/
Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch
Apple Automotive Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
Job Vacancies Fall By A Record 43%
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
June 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The global console game market is expected to grow by 43% in 2020, from $40.6 billion in 2019 to $57.9...
Read More