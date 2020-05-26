Motorola Razr 2 5G ‘Confirmed’ For 2020

Executives at Motorola parent company, Lenovo, have seemingly confirmed that a second iteration of its revamped foldable Razr phone will unveil later this year – tipped to also feature 5G.

Reported by Trusted Reviews, Lenovo South Africa GM, Thibault Dousson, was spotted speaking on the Reframed Tech Podcast saying a new iteration was “coming up” – referring to it as “generation two.”.

“There’s one in September I think, coming up,” he said as per Android Authority.

Commentators question the short turn-around after the revamped foldable Razr went on sale earlier this year, after being in 2019.

Market watchers speculate whilst a September unveiling could take place for the second iteration, its sale may not occur until months after.

The revamped Razr has received mixed reviews globally, however, is set to get an Android update which will ramp up functionalities for its outer display screen based on ‘user feedback.’



Critique has included its hefty price (A$2,699), and value-adding positioning.

According to XDA Developers sources, the coming Motorola Razr will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, will be 5G-enabled, run Android 10 out of the box and offer a better camera (48MP rare, 20MP front).