Motorola Updates Foldable Razr From User Feedback

Motorola’s revamped foldable Razr is set to get a suite of new functions in response to “consumer feeback”, with the roll-out of the Android 10 update levelling-up its second external display.

“Razr’s upgrade to Android 10 provides a streamlined new look and feel while significantly improving and expanding the Quick View display functionality, providing an unparalleled foldable experience built on consumer feedback,” said the company’s announcement.

Users will soon be able to access Google Maps directions even when the phone is closed, and utilise a full keyboard for text messages within its outer screen.

Other functions include video calling via the outside main camera, and new swiping icons to select contacts, control music and more.

“Now you can access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from your favorite music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display,” says the company.

“And speaking of more options, you can also use the Quick View display to show off more of your personal style with new themes.”

Motorola has also announced that the Razr will benefit from a second Android OS update (Android 11) in the future, which extends device longevity noting its heft price tag.

In Australia, the foldable Motorola Razr retails for $2699 and has received mixed reviews overseas – potentially prompting it’s update “built on consumer feedback.”

Market watchers hope continued software updates will ramp up the device’s cost-benefit ratio for this iconic branded device.

Further information on all updates coming to the Motorola Razr within the Android 10 update are available on the company’s newsroom here.