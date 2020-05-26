Smartphone ODM Shipments Fall

TAIPEI: Digitimes Research has cut its global smartphone shipment forecast for 2020 to 1.15 billion units, down 15.4pc from 2019’s 1.36 billion on impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Weak market demand will slow smartphone brands’ orders to original design manufacturers (ODMs), with overall smartphone shipments in 2020 expected to slip 13.6pc to 260 million units, according to Digitimes’ new smartphone report.

The worldwide top-three smartphone ODMs are China-based Wingtech, Huaqin and Longcheer, who are expected to continue expanding production capacities in China, South-East Asia and India in 2020.