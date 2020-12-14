CANBERRA: Adult Australians are shifting their telecoms usage from fixed to mobile communications for voice calls, according to ACMA.

ACMA’s report, Mobile-only Australia, looks at the use of mobile devices by Australians at home.

Over the last six years, those using a mobile phone to make calls at home has doubled from 29pc in the 12 months to June 2015, to 60pc in 2020.

However, users are less likely to rely solely on a mobile service for their Internet connection. Use of a mobile-only connection for the Internet has dropped since 2015 but held steady over the last couple of years at 16pc.

Mobile-only for both voice and internet at home was 12pc and remained largely unchanged since 2015 (11pc).