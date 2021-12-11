Aqipa has signed an exclusive distribution deal in Australia for LARQ products.

The company is the world leader in premium hydration products, with amazing design coupled with innovative technology.

The LARQ Bottle uses UV-C light to neutralise up to 99.9% of harmful, odour causing bio-contaminants. The pitcher contains a plant-based filter, and sterilises your water efficiently, removing the nasties that would otherwise need to be boiled away.

LARQ also has a green mission, reducing the use of plastics while giving profits to companies that further help in that field.

“A key tenet of LARQ’s mission is to improve the world we live through providing sustainable solutions that reduce plastic waste, and give directly to not-for-profit foundations to combat plastic waste,” the company explains.

“The amount of plastic that ends up in landfill, our oceans and our streets is abhorrent.”

LARQ products received the highest valuation ever on the US version of Shark Tank, and Aquipa tells us the brand is “set to grow in the high triple digits” across the Australian market in 2022.