HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Aqipa Signs Australian Distribution Deal For LARQ Products

Aqipa Signs Australian Distribution Deal For LARQ Products

By | 11 Dec 2021
,

Aqipa has signed an exclusive distribution deal in Australia for LARQ products.

The company is the world leader in premium hydration products, with amazing design coupled with innovative technology.

The LARQ Bottle uses UV-C light to neutralise up to 99.9% of harmful, odour causing bio-contaminants. The pitcher contains a plant-based filter, and sterilises your water efficiently, removing the nasties that would otherwise need to be boiled away.

LARQ also has a green mission, reducing the use of plastics while giving profits to companies that further help in that field.

“A key tenet of LARQ’s mission is to improve the world we live through providing sustainable solutions that reduce plastic waste, and give directly to not-for-profit foundations to combat plastic waste,” the company explains.

“The amount of plastic that ends up in landfill, our oceans and our streets is abhorrent.”

LARQ products received the highest valuation ever on the US version of Shark Tank, and Aquipa tells us the brand is “set to grow in the high triple digits” across the Australian market in 2022.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Marshall Boast Custom-Tuned Driver Wireless Headphones
EXCLUSIVE: Devialet Appoints New Distributor, Sub $3K Model Coming
Pure Launches Major Cashback Campaign
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Booktopia Hit Court For Alleged False Claims On Refund Rights
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/
Instagram Playback Collates Your 2021 Highlights
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/
Apple Peg VR And AR Headset As Their Future
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/
Aussies Pay For Data They Don’t Use, And Speed They Don’t Need: ACCC
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/
Why Is The Italian Government Targeting Big Tech, Are They Desperate For Revenue?
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Booktopia Hit Court For Alleged False Claims On Refund Rights
Latest News
/
December 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Online retailer Booktopia are in trouble, with the ACCC instituting Federal Court proceedings against them for making false or misleading...
Read More