Home > Communication > Will Google, Facebook Require Oz Office Workers To Be Vaccinated?

By | 29 Jul 2021
, ,

Google and Facebook have both publicly announced they will require all American workers to be vaccinated before return to the offices.

In an email sent to staffers, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote that anyone working across its campuses will need to be fully vaccinated, although he notes this will vary depending on local regulations and availability.

“We are very excited that we’ve started to reopen our campuses and encourage Googlers who feel safe coming to sites that have already opened to continue doing so,” Pichai wrote.

“At the same time, we recognise that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office.”

Facebook will make similar demands.

“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated,” Facebook VP of People Lori Goler said in a statement to CNBC.

“How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations.”

As vaccinations become widely available in Australia, it is expected that many companies will be attempting to implement similar workplace rules. Considering Facebook and Google are two of the largest companies in a country that touts its ‘freedom’, it seems unlikely they wouldn’t make similar demands on office workers in Australia.

