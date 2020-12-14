SYDNEY: Australian investors have been pouring money into Airbnb since the US company went public on Friday, market watchers report.

According to Sydney-based share-trading outfit Stake, Aussie investors pumped as much as A$6.6 million into Airbnb shares.

Airbnb listed on the Nasdaq exchange on Friday, and its share price soared immediately, giving the company a valuation of more than US$100 billion.

Stake chief exec Matt Leibowitz told The Australian: “All eyes have been on Airbnb’s IPO for a while now, so we’re not surprised Australian Stake customers want a share of the action.”

After touching US$150, the shares finished the weekend at $139.25.