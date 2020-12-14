HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Stake Makes Big Bet On Airbnb

Stake Makes Big Bet On Airbnb

By | 14 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian investors have been pouring money into Airbnb since the US company went  public on Friday, market watchers report.

According to Sydney-based share-trading outfit Stake, Aussie investors pumped as much as A$6.6 million into Airbnb shares.

Airbnb listed on the Nasdaq exchange on Friday, and its share price soared immediately, giving the company a valuation of more than US$100 billion.

Stake chief exec Matt Leibowitz told The Australian: “All eyes have been on Airbnb’s IPO for a while now, so we’re not surprised Australian Stake customers want a share of the action.”

After touching US$150, the shares finished the weekend at $139.25.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
CBA Triples Stake In Klarna
Telstra Foxtel Share Not Up For Sale Claims Penn
Sharing Economy Revenues To Treble By 2020, Other Markets Set For Disruption
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL Moves Into Oz Whitegoods Market
Latest News TCL
/
December 14, 2020
/
Could Smart Wearables Be The Key To Beating COVID-19?
Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/
First AirPods Max Reviews: Great Noise Cancelling But Not Enough To Justify $899 Price
Apple Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/
New Samsung Leaks Show S21 Plus, Buds Pro
Latest News Samsung
/
December 14, 2020
/
Foxtel Investing Big In Entertainment With Stellar 2021 Line-Up
Foxtel Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL Moves Into Oz Whitegoods Market
Latest News TCL
/
December 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL has made the leap into home appliances in Australia with a new line of fridges, including what it bills...
Read More