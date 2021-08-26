Audio and video communications specialist Poly has introduced a new series of wireless Bluetooth headsets that allow 50 metres of movement from the desk.

Poly has unveiled its Voyager 4300 UC Series of headsets, comprising the mono 4310 UC and stereo 4320 UC (below). Each offers all-day battery life and wireless connectivity up to 50 metres, and comes with a built-in mute button and Dynamic Mute Alert to notify users if they are talking while muted.

According to Andy Hurt, Poly’s ANZ Managing Director, the Voyager 4300 UC series is a solution designed for both office and remote work.

“Over the last 18 months we have seen demand skyrocket for a flexible, reliable, and affordable solution for workers that are working remotely or from the office.

“The Voyager 4300 UC Series brings a combination of pro-quality audio, freedom to roam, all-day comfort, and connectivity, wherever you work,” he said.

Poly is distributed in Australia by Cellnet, and is available from partners and resellers such as Exclusive Networks and Dicker Data.