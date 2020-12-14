CANBERRA: The Australian Government says it has introduced major reforms to the management of radio spectrum that will cut red tape and support new innovative uses of spectrum across the nation.

Explains Comms Minister Paul Fletcher: “Australia has a spectrum management framework that is fundamentally sound and has served us well, but new and innovative digital technologies are changing the way Australians live, work, study and do business, and these updates to the framework are designed to support that.”

The changes are claimed to streamline spectrum allocation and reallocation processes. Licence terms will be extended to 20 years, helping to reduce regulatory barriers.