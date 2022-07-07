Microsoft is currently under the microscope of the UK antitrust watchdog for it’s planned $101.7 billion purchase of game development giant Activision-Blizzard.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who are joining other international regulators in investigating the acquisition, has stated that it needs to weigh up whether the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft will harm the consumer via increased prices, less competition, and a lack of choice.

Microsoft’s general counsel Liza Tansi states that “we have been clear about how we plan to run our gaming business and why we believe the deal will benefit gamers, developers, and the industry.”

“We’re committed to answering questions from regulators and ultimately believe a thorough review will help the deal close with broad confidence, and that it will be positive for competition.”

The Federal Trade Commission is another watchdog investigating the deal, with a particular concentration on Activision’s catalogue of games alongside Microsoft’s hardware, ensuring competition and choice isn’t affected by making the titles exclusive to XBOX or Microsoft.

Microsoft is looking to acquire Activision-Blizzard to bolster its XBOX Games Pass offerings with new exclusives. These could include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, Destiny and more. Activision also have their foot in the mobile gaming market, which now makes up 52% of gaming revenue, and the acquisition would allow Microsoft to develop that area further.

The FTC has also been advised by lawmakers to analyze the affect the deal will have on workers at Activision-Blizzard, who has been under fire for widespread sexual harassment, discrimination, and poor company culture.