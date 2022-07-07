HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foldable Smartphones On The Rise, New Models To Come

7 Jul 2022

The foldable smartphone is on the rise, and shows no signs of slowing down, according to President and Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics TM Roh.

During a visit to Indonesia, TM Roh expressed the importance of foldable smartphones for redefining the industry, and how Samsung is at the forefront of innovation and the development of new standards in mobile technology.

“Foldables are transforming and reshaping the mobile market. As the pioneer and leader of the foldable smartphone category, we are focused on delivering incredible foldable experiences that enhance our consumers’ everyday lives,” he said.

“We will continue to develop the unique advantages of the Galaxy foldables, such as viewing on a large screen using a compact and durable device, taking photos and videos in Flex mode, multitasking on split screens with an S Pen and enjoying a unique user experience with the new foldable form factor. We will also enhance the foldables experience through partnerships with industry leaders, such as Google, to support more applications and services for foldable devices.”

Credit: Samsung

The demand for foldable phones is skyrocketing. 2021 saw the global sales of foldable smartphones grow to four times as much as 2020, exceeding the market growth forecast by three times. Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were at the forefront of that growth, with sales of the two devices in a single month exceeding those of all of 2020.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the coming months following several leaks, whilst other companies such as Motorola are looking to bolster their foldable smartphone range with a new Motorola Razr.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a budget range of foldable smartphones, likely built upon the A Series range.



