HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bang & Olufsen Back Opening Shops Despite The Business Struggling

Bang & Olufsen Back Opening Shops Despite The Business Struggling

By | 7 Jul 2022

Bang & Olufsen is back doing what they did badly in Australia, opening their own retail stores in an effort to flog their expensive Danish sound gear.

Dumped by Melbourne based Aquipa due in part to retailers not wanting to stock their cheap consumer products, B&O share are down over 83% over the past five years from when they operated their own network of stores in Australia.

In the past month, the stock has fallen 15.5% and over 60% during the past year as the Danish Company moves to try and get traction back in the luxury products market by opening a store in Melbourne with another store set to open in Adelaide shortly.

Back in 2018 The Kennedy Group bailed out of their retail relationship with Bang & Olufsen with sales of all the Danish Companies products moved to Singapore based distributor Design Collection Denmark.

At one stage the Melbourne based Kennedy Luxury Group operated 10 stand-alone Bang & Olufsen stores in Australia and New Zealand but after poor sales and limited investment from the Danish Company they decided to out of all of them as leases become due.

The Danish Sound Company was initially set up in Australia by Melbourne based Andrew Donaldson in 1986. A Company that I owned at the time conducted the first ever PR launches for Bang & Olufsen.

Back in April, Bang & Olufsen announced the opening of a new 380 square meter Australian flagship store in Melbourne which they claimed was the first Bang & Olufsen store in Australia to introduce a new concept for the space, designed to showcase the Connected Speakers range of at-home products in a sophisticated setting, complete with an on-site café.

The only difference from previous stores is the introduction of a cafe said one premium audio dealer in Melbourne.

There is one big plus the on-site café will only offer coffee “sourced from regions across the globe” claims Danish Collection Denmark the operator of the Bang & Olufsen stores.

Recently Simply Wall Street analysts described the share slump in B&O stock as an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

They claimed that ‘some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 41% in the last year’

They said that shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 39% in the last 90 days.

They added “While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn’t as important as health and happiness”.

In Sydney Len Wallis is still selling Bang & Olufsen products despite the Swedish Company competing directly with retailers.

Analysts claim that recent sales increases are not enough to turn the business around.

Simply Wall Street claims “While the broader market gained around 19% in the last year, Bang & Olufsen shareholders lost 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year’s performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade”.

Several analysts are warning shareholders about investing in the struggling business.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Serious Questions Raised About Wesfarmers Online & Data Capture Losses As Shares Tank
Consumer Confidence Drops As Rate Hike Looms
Inventory Levels At Retailers Rising As US Retailers Dump Excess Stock
Over 40,000 Retail Job Vacancies In Australia
Latitude Locked Into JB Hi-Fi For Four Years
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha Updates MusicCast New User Experience
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/
Foldable Smartphones On The Rise, New Models To Come
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/
Microsoft Under Investigation Over Activision-Blizzard Purchase
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/
Android Users Advised To Update Chrome ASAP, Fixes Major Vulnerability
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/
Security Service Heads Warn Businesses Of Risks, Associated With Chinese Linked Companies
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha Updates MusicCast New User Experience
Latest News
/
July 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Japanese sound giant Yamaha has updated their MusicCast app to improve the user functionality of the MusicCast audio system. At...
Read More